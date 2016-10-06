Market Rasen murder features in new book

A Market Rasen murder from the 17th century features in a new book released last week.

The story of how the Rev William Storre was hacked to death in a muddy lane in 1602 is told in ‘The Tudor Murder Files’, which brings together the most shocking killings and puzzling murder mysteries from that time in fascinating detail.

“The Tudor age was one where murder was rife and for the first time pamphleteers and chroniclers fed the public with all the grizzly details of the era’s most gruesome crimes,” said author James Moore, a national newspaper journalist and author of four other history titles.

The book contains details of more than 70 real-life murders between 1485 and 1603, including more little known real-life cases from the Lincolnshire area.

As well as profiling more than 30 cases in detail, the book also charts how killers were caught, dealt with by the justice system and how murders were reported to a new, news hungry nation.

The Tudor Murder Files is published by Pen & Sword, and is priced £14.99.

Life under the Tudors was violent and bloody – with your chances of being murdered five times higher than today.

*How the Reverend William Storre was hacked to death in a muddy lane near Market Rasen in 1602. His killer Francis Cartwright fled abroad and ultimately got away with the crime.

*How Thomas Cash from Holton strangled his wife to be with another woman in 1582, a crime he got away with until 1604, when his mistress revealed his crime on her deathbed.

*How, in 1595, a Caythorpe innkeeper’s wife killed a wealthy guest by breaking into his room, slitting his throat, then putting the knife in his own hand to make it look suicide. A bloody smock sent for washing gave her away. She was executed at Lincoln

*How Henry VIII devised a new law so that a poisoner could be boiled alive.

*How one murderer killed his wife during sex – and how lust led to a string of other sensational killings.

*The real-life murder that inspired Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

*How Anne Boleyn, Elizabeth I and Henry VII are all potential murder suspects.

*How guns became murder weapons for the first time.

*Gruesome punishments for killers such as being ‘pressed to death’.