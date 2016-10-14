Male Voice Choir at Wragby Church

Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir will be giving a concert in Wragby later this month.

Formed in 1934, the choir will be in concert at All Saints’ Church on Saturday, October 29.

Singing from their wide repertoire, there will be music to suit all tastes.

Tickets for the concert cost £5, including refreshments, and are available on the door.

Proceeds to support the Wragby Church.

