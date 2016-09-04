Making a splash in Brigg

Children and young people in Brigg and across North Lincolnshire have made 131,780 visits to the council’s swimming pools to take up the offer of a free swim – worth around £300,000.

Every year, the council provides the free swimming sessions during the school summer holidays to those aged 16 and under.

Brigg’s Ancholme Leisure Centre was the second most popular venue, with 37,197 visits, behind Scunthorpe’s The Pods on 60,722.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It is important that children learn to swim at a young age – it not only helps their development, but could ultimately save lives.

“Swimming keeps children and young people occupied during the school holidays and is just one of many activities you can do at your local leisure centre.”