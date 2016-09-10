Local artists delight at Brigg exhibition

Brigg Live Arts exhibition in the Angel Suite provided the perfect opportunity to showcase the work of local craftspeople.

Committee members Roberta Fulford and Ann Spolton were delighted with the response, as were artists and sculptors. A number of local artists displayed some notable exhibits.

Howard Boyd, well known for his carving of a crown for the Queen’s Diamon Jubilee State Coach, displayed some portrait works and one of his wood carvings.

Appropriately, he carved the large angel earlier this year that replaced the fragile and weathered statue in the front of the Angel building that housed the exhibition.