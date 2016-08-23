Last chance to see Poppies: Wave at Lincoln Castle

There is now less than two weeks to catch Poppies: Wave at Lincoln Castle.

More than 400,000 people have been to see the iconic sculpture so far, which has been on display since May 26.

“The turnout so far has been spectacular,” said Jon Hogan, the castle’s public engagement manager.

“We knew the sculpture would be popular but it’s exceeded our expectations.

“We’re expecting another surge in visitors over the last weekend, so if you’re local then come in August and beat the crowds.”

Wave can be seen until September 4.

The castle grounds are open each day from 10am to 5.30pm, with last entry to see Wave at 5.15pm.