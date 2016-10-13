Keelby artists put on display

The latest exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is the work of the Keelby Art Group.

The varied body of work by this talented group encompasses a wide variety of subject matters, including landscapes, seascapes, flowers and animals, in watercolours, acrylics and pastels.

The exhibition runs until October 31 and admission is free.

Pop in to the centre to view the exhibition over a coffee, purchase a piece for your home or be inspired to join up yourself.