Irish music night at Rasen Methodist Chapel

Irish singer Frank McCaffrey is making a welcome comeback to Market Rasen this month.

The popular singer from Westport, Co Mayo, will be providing an evening of country and Irish music in the Methodist Chapel on Friday, October 14.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £8 each, including light refreshments.

To reserve tickets and for more information phone Mick on 01673 844214.

