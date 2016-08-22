Irish country duo at Rasen Methodist Church

Irish country music duo Ally Harron and Marian Curry EMN-160816-075830001

An evening of country music comes to Market Rasen next week with Irish country duo Ally Harron and Marian Curry at the Methodist Church on Friday, August 26 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £8 and can be booked with Mick on 01673 844214.

