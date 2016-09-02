In the saddle for summer of fun at Brocklesby Pony Club

Members of Brocklesby Pony Club had great fun on their annual camp, taking part in cross country, dressage, stable management, show jumping, games and water fights. Pony Club encourages members to take part in teamwork and friendship, having fun and with a sense of achievement.
Pictured from left are Ralph Strawson on Magic, Coby Kloosterboer on BB, Anna Williams on Honey and Thomas Dyson on Hugo. With them is instructor Sophie Wrisdale.
