Hits from the Blitz new show at Louth

One of Lincoln’s favourite panto stars returns to Louth next month for a new production of Hits From The Blitz!

Impersonator Steve Barclay will be re-creating some of the stars who kept people laughing during the dark days of World War II.

Watch out for George Formby, Tessie O’Shea, Arthur Askey and the inimitable Max Miller among others as Steve brings them back to life.

With Steve will be a full support team to bring the great songs and memories of the war years of the 1940s.

Hits from the Blitz is at Louth Town Hall on Saturday October 29 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 from www.eventbrite.co.uk or call 01507 354336.