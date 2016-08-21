Historic talk at Caistor WI - oh yes it was!

An enjoyable evening was had by all when Mike Cluff entertained the WI ladies at Caistor with his comprehensive talk about The History of Pantomime.

He introduced members to its traditions and superstitions and illustrated this by showing his collection of many beautiful pantomime posters, some dating back to the nineteenth century.

Mr Cluff is well known in the town for his association with Caistor Amateur Theatre Company (CATS), who put on their own popular pantomimes.

This year’s production will be Sleeping Beauty.

Mike and his wife Pam are pictured above with WI president Rachel Grainger holding just one of the colourful pantomime posters in his collection.

The WI holds a flower of the month competition every meeting and the winner this time round was Linda Mason, with Joan Wright second and Jenny Rudd third.

Rachel Grainger won another competition, with Jacquie Simmonds second and June Gaughan third.

The September meeting, Harvest Festival and Supper, will be on September 1 at 7.30pm in Caistor Town Hall. Entry fee for guests £3.50.