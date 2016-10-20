Hardy classic at Louth theatre

Hotbuckle Productions return to Louth’s Riverhead Theatre next month with another much-loved classic.

Celebrating their tenth anniversary, and following on from Emma, Persuasion and David Copperfield, Thomas Hardy’s romance, Far From The Madding Crowd, will be brought to life with live music and Hotbuckle’s trademark ensemble style.

As three very different suitors compete for her heart, spirited, independent Bathsheba Everdene must choose between them.

Will she choose to marry for passion, for obligation or for true love and companionship?

Or will she value her independence and not marry at all?

The performance of Far From The Madding Crowd is on Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm

Tickets £11 from the Box Office on 01507 600350, or www.louthplaygoers.com