Hall was awash with colour for Nettleton Show

Another colourful show was put on at Nettleton as gardeners, bakers and handicrafters battled it out to take home the trophies.

Vegetables (The Cardsave Cup) - Gwen Bain and Susan Tovar

Fruit (The Gill Lawledge Trophy) - Bill Bygott

Miscellaneous (Peter Harwood Trophy) - Maureen Dunn

Flowers (Holton Le Moor Horticultural Society Cup) - Gwen Bain

Flower Arrangements (The Brereton Motor Company Salver) - Rev Elaine Turner

Outdoor Class (Dave Smith Trophy) - Maureen Dunn

Preserves (The Ancholme Hereford Cup) - Cheryl Doyle

Drinks (I 4 Beauty/Rainbow Cup) - Colin Horton

Cookery (Nettleton & Moortown WI Cup) - Maureen Dunn

Handicraft Category 1 (Nettleton Best - Poolside Leisure) - Alan Moor

Handicraft Category 2 (Old School House Trophy) - Anna Gega

Men Only (Ian Hogg Tankard) - Jon Wright

Open Class (The Stan Perry Trophy) - Tony Pywell

Children 4-9 years (The RT & AW Plewes Cup) - Felix Sadler-Wright

Children 10-15 years (4 Eco Ltd Trophy) - Eleanor Horton

Most Overall Points in Show (The Nettleton Parish Church Challenge Cup) - Maureen Dunn

Best in Show (The Nettleton Parish Council Best in Show Shield) - Jo Parsons

Most Overall Points in Show Children (Potterton Challenge Cup) - Felix Sadler-Wright

Best in Show Children (The Salutation Best in Show Shield) - Elicia Terry

The Family Cup (Guru Kaj & The Psychic Dough Boys Cup) - Maureen Dunn and Ryan Dunn

Special award made for the celebration iced cake, for its exceptional appearance - Maureen Dunn

