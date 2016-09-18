Hall was awash with colour for Nettleton Show

Another colourful show was put on at Nettleton as gardeners, bakers and handicrafters battled it out to take home the trophies.
Vegetables (The Cardsave Cup) - Gwen Bain and Susan Tovar
Fruit (The Gill Lawledge Trophy) - Bill Bygott
Miscellaneous (Peter Harwood Trophy) - Maureen Dunn
Flowers (Holton Le Moor Horticultural Society Cup) - Gwen Bain
Flower Arrangements (The Brereton Motor Company Salver) - Rev Elaine Turner
Outdoor Class (Dave Smith Trophy) - Maureen Dunn
Preserves (The Ancholme Hereford Cup) - Cheryl Doyle
Drinks (I 4 Beauty/Rainbow Cup) - Colin Horton
Cookery (Nettleton & Moortown WI Cup) - Maureen Dunn
Handicraft Category 1 (Nettleton Best - Poolside Leisure) - Alan Moor
Handicraft Category 2 (Old School House Trophy) - Anna Gega
Men Only (Ian Hogg Tankard) - Jon Wright
Open Class (The Stan Perry Trophy) - Tony Pywell
Children 4-9 years (The RT & AW Plewes Cup) - Felix Sadler-Wright
Children 10-15 years (4 Eco Ltd Trophy) - Eleanor Horton
Most Overall Points in Show (The Nettleton Parish Church Challenge Cup) - Maureen Dunn
Best in Show (The Nettleton Parish Council Best in Show Shield) - Jo Parsons
Most Overall Points in Show Children (Potterton Challenge Cup) - Felix Sadler-Wright
Best in Show Children (The Salutation Best in Show Shield) - Elicia Terry
The Family Cup (Guru Kaj & The Psychic Dough Boys Cup) - Maureen Dunn and Ryan Dunn
Special award made for the celebration iced cake, for its exceptional appearance - Maureen Dunn
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.