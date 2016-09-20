Get set for puppets and pyrotechnics in Caistor!

West Lindsey District Council has revealed the exciting acts people can expect to see when the Wolds Arts Festival comes to Caistor at the start of next month.

The Wolds Arts Festival will bring some of the most talented performers from around the country to West Lindsey, as part of a two-day event in Market Rasen and Caistor.

On October 2, the streets of Caistor will come to life with music, street theatre, live performances and pyrotechnics from local and national artists.

Giganti, a large scale puppet inspired by local legend, will be led through the streets of Caistor by pupils from Caistor Primary School. No pavement will be safe when Doris and Marge arrive on their souped-up shopping trolleys.

Listen out for the screech of burning rubber and their pumping tunes.

There are also opportunities to learn to juggle and listen to live music from local artists.

The grand finale sees the performance of New Fantasia – a mesmerizing combination of live music, projections and a pyrotechnic display- all taking place on the Cabinet of Curiosity, an inflatable purple stage!

There will be something for everyone - and the whole thing it is totally free.

West Lindsey District Council ward member for Caistor, Coun Owen Bierley said: “The Wolds Arts Festival is a first for West Lindsey.

“We hope it will showcase what these two towns have to offer and provide a major boost to the local economy.

“It’s not every day that you get to enjoy live theatre and music for free in the open air.

“Caistor will provide the most beautiful backdrop for the festival’s second day and I would urge people to come along, get involved and enjoy.

“It is a lovely opportunity to mix big entertainers with local artists and also to get the schools involved.”

And the council says it is delighted to also be working in partnership with the Caistor Goes events committee and volunteers.

They are providing support with sound, stage, road closures and diversions, helping to make this event a real community effort.

Caistor mayor Carol MacKenzie said: “Caistor is well known for its vibrant community and thanks to its hard working volunteers on the events committee is able to enjoy several entertaining events throughout each year.

“However we are delighted that West Lindsey District Council have secured funding for this event which will bring immense enjoyment to the people of Caistor and the surrounding area.”

The free festival will showcase excellent local acts alongside some of the most talented performers from around the country.

The fun starts in Caistor at 5pm on Sunday, October 2, giving people the opportunity to explore the town beforehand.

Magna Vitae, which is running the event, is experienced in delivering family outdoor entertainment and varied programmes.

The festival starts in Market Rasen on Lincolnshire Day which is celebrated every year on October 1. It marks the anniversary of the Lincolnshire Rising, a revolt by Catholics against the establishment of the Church of England by Henry VIII in 1536.