Get involved in new music project at Brigg

A group of local musicians, singers and folk enthusiasts are embarking on a project to celebrate the lives of working people over the centuries through the songs they sang to entertain themselves.

“Folk ‘round ‘ere” will draw on the talents of local people of all ages and backgrounds to create a musical entertainment that will be become part of the second Brigg Live Arts Fest in May of next year.

An open meeting will be held at The Nelthorpe Arms on Monday September 5 at 7pm and anyone who would like to be involved, either as a performer or in a technical or support capacity is invited to go along to find out more.

Brigg Live Arts was very interested in supporting a longer term community project and will now be joining forces with enthusiast Julia Pollock, who performed in a similar production known as ‘Maypoles to Mistletoe’.

This was originally written to feature the folk traditions of the Sussex area and, since 1971, this show has delighted audiences around the country.

It then sparked a number of other productions which use folk songs, dances and tunes together with narration and projected images to tell the story of the seasons.

Julia said: “The British Isles have many traditions that mark the changing of the seasons and the lives of those people who work the land and live off its produce.

“The Brigg and wider North Lincolnshire area is particularly rich in local songs and tunes that have been passed down from father to son, mother to daughter, including the well-known song of love ‘Brigg Fair’.

“The songs tell of love, lust, friendship, food, drink and festivities to celebrate the coming of spring, the harvest and the year starting again after the cold winter months”.

Julia Pollock and Roberta Fulford, Chair of Brigg Live Arts, would like to involve local schools, musicians, singers, dancers, artists, folklorists and technical experts in staging the show.

For more information go long to the meeting or contact Julia on julia1pollock2@btinternet.com or call 07704 666916.