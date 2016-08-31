Fun for all the family at Wragby Show

Wragby is revving up for its annual show this weekend, with lots of entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

This year’s event sees the return of the Inch Perfect Trials display team to the main ring, along with Ben Potter Birds of Prey.

The Ruffs will also be performing during the course of the day.

Go along to experience vintage cars, motorcycles and tractors, traction and static engines, trade stands and children’s entertainment, horticultural displays and competitions, horse show including show jumping, agricultural horses and carriage driving, sheep, poultry and dog show.

Wragby Show and Country Show takes place this Sunday, September 4, at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, from 9am to 5.30pm and will again be raising money for local good causes.

Admission is £6 for adults and £2.