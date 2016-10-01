Fun for all at Caistor Sports and Social

A fun afternoon was enjoyed at Caistor Sports and Social Club, where there was something for all ages to enjoy.

“We would like to thank the district council for the initiative grant we received and also Feccenda Foods, our local Co-op, Systematic and many more of our supporters,” said club chairman Angela Clark, who hopes it will become an annual event.

Jessica Harvey holding Debs the Skunk with Tony Butler of Exotic Animals and Owl Encounters. EMN-160921-170523001

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank everyone who came to support us, even though the weather was not very good, and also thank the many helpers.

“Everyone that I spoke to enjoyed the event and we hope everyone who had a stall on the day made a little towards their causes.”

Demi Turner enjoying her hot dog. EMN-160921-170427001

Fun Day EMN-160110-084127001

Fun Day EMN-160110-084224001

Fun Day EMN-160110-084203001