Fun and fitness at party charity event

Have fun getting fit with your friends and help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society at Lincs Inspire’s Fit to Party event.

The charity event is being held at Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday, September 20, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Expect fun, fitness, flashing lights and a party atmosphere in two gigantic group exercise classes.

From 6.30pm to 7.15pm there will be a high energy Bodycombat™ class, where you can enjoy getting fighting fit as you punch, kick and strike along to the music with this calorie burning workout.

Then, get your glow sticks ready and bring a night out to your workout with Clubbercise® from 7.15pm to 8pm.

The classes are open to anyone 16 plus and cost £4 per class or £6 for both classes, with £2 from every paid space being donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.