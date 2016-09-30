Free tickets for talent showcase in Rasen’s Festival Hall

Acts of all ages are lining up to entertain at a Charity Variety Showcase in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this Saturday, October 1.

After enjoying an array of acts at the Wolds Arts Festival from 5pm, stay on to be entertained from 8pm at this Lions Club event, which has been organised in association with the town council.

Among the local stars taking to the stage will be teenage singing sensation Felicity Turner, along with visits from Elvis and Buddy.

There will be an ENSA show, with Peter and his crew, prose and laughter, plus a game or two.

Money raised at this family fun event will go to Hearing Dogs and the amount raised will be gauged on the ‘dogometer’.

Free tickets for the showcase are available from Something Special in Queen Street, the WLDC office at the Festival Hall or by calling Martin Hare on 07787 111968.