Free festival comes to Market Rasen and Caistor

Sparks are set to fly at Market Rasen and Caistor as Olympic pyrotechnics come to an arts festival being held in the two towns this October.

The team involved in some of the most breathtaking action from this year’s Olympic Games opening ceremony in Rio bring their talents to the Wolds Arts Festival.

Event FX will enthrall with stunning pyrotechnics at the event which takes place in Market Rasen and Caistor over the evenings of October 1-2.

‘Spontaneous Combustion’ will include a series of stunning visual elements, pyrotechnics and a fire show, which organisers say is a performance not to be missed.

The festival is a partnership between West Lindsey District Council and Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

Magna Vitae is experienced in delivering popular family outdoor entertainment, including the popular and very successful SO Festival, which is held across the East Lindsey area.

This year saw thousands of visitors descend on the towns of Mablethorpe, Horncastle, Alford, Louth, Spilsby, Woodhall Spa and Skegness as the SO Festival returned for its eighth year to wow audiences with more than 20 acts performing.

“The council is delighted to be working with Magna Vitae to bring this innovative and exciting event to West Lindsey,” said Coun Sheila Bibb, chairman of West Lindsey District Council’s Prosperous Communities Committee.

“This festival will see the streets of Market Rasen and Caistor come to life with music, street theatre, live performances and pyrotechnics.”

The Wolds Arts Festival will showcase some of the most talented performers from around the country, including live music, theatre, comedy and workshops.

Over the two days, other artists on the bill will include Granny Turismo.

This comedy act sees two old dears on souped-up shopping trolleys.

Fantastic and unique, the Grannies are loud and a force to be reckoned with.

The Festival is free of charge and all the action will take place in the town’s market squares and surrounding streets.

With no tickets, seat numbers or age restrictions, the event is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

“There will be something for everyone and best of all, it is totally free,” added Coun Bibb.

Visitors can take the opportunity to explore the towns and take in the performances along the way.

“We want The Wolds Arts Festival to inspire, intrigue and wow audiences at Market Rasen and Caistor, bringing performances the likes of which these towns haven’t showcased before,” said Mark Humphreys, Managing Director at Magna Vitae.

“This is definitely an event not to be missed.”

Events will run from 5pm to 7.30pm on both days.

And in Market Rasen, the fun will continue with the Talent Showcase being held in the Festival Hall on the evening of Saturday, October 1, organised by the town’s Lions Club.

The Wolds Arts Festival is expected to be very popular and whilst there are a number of car parks within both towns, organisers are encouraging people to walk to the events wherever possible.

The full line up of acts will be launched over the next few weeks.

For more information visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk or follow @WestLindseyDC on Twitter, or search West Lindsey District Council on Facebook.

And, of course, your Market Rasen Mail will be providing more information on the event too once it becomes available, both in print and on our website.