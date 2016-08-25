Free bike safety give-away in Brigg

North Lincolnshire Council has secured funding from the Government to buy cycle safety gear and is giving it away to those who take part in a ‘Be Seen’ short bike ride in Brigg on Saturday, September 11.

The freebies will be given to those who complete one of the rides and range from a hi viz Karrimor gillet, front and rear bike light set or flashing arm band.

For women, there be the choice of a nine-mile beginners or 17-mile improvers Breeze ride, with a cafe stop along the way.

There will also be a mixed social ride of 22 miles, the Brandy Wharf Loop, again with a cafe stop.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It is important that motorists can see cyclists clearly when they are out on their bikes.

“Cycling is a great way to keep fit and have fun, but the last thing we want is an accident.

“As the nights start to pull in towards the end of September, people need to think about their safety and ensure they are well lit with lights and high viz clothing.

“This is a fantastic offer and we are grateful to the Government for providing the money to enable us to encourage more people into cycling.

“We will be handing out the freebies to anyone who completes the ride on Saturday September 11.

“The ‘Be Seen’ event aims to be fun with a choice of three rides and caters for men and women.

“Places are limited so if you want to take part, you need to register quickly.

“Our experienced ride leaders will lead the rides, which promise to be enjoyable!”

All the rides will set off from Brigg Bike Hub, next to The Angel Courtyard Café in the market place, at 10.30am.

There are 52 places in total, so anyone interested needs to register at www.goskyride.com/North-Lincolnshire.