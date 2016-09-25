FILM REVIEW: Don’t Breathe

The twist will leave you breathless, writes Gavin Miller.

This latest horror to hit cinemas is the brainchild of Fede Alvarez, the director of the 2013 Evil Dead remake.

Don't Breathe

It focuses around three young robbers who usually steal a little at a time so that they can’t be convicted of grand larceny if they’re ever caught.

However, once they learn that a local blind Iraq War veteran may be sitting on a $300,000 cash settlement, they see this as an opportunity that can’t be ignored – as it’s their chance to move on to bigger and better things.

On paper, a blind and retired widower is an easy target – but that certainly isn’t the case. The unnamed man has dark secrets hidden within his home and once he realises there’s trespassers on his property, he’ll do all that he can to make sure they don’t get out alive.

The most interesting thing about this horror-chiller is that it doesn’t follow the usual formula of a home invasion movie. Usually, we’d be rooting for the homeowner while hoping that the criminals get what’s coming to them. That’s not the case here. The problem is, although you’re rooting for the robbers, you don’t quite care about them enough to fear for their safety.

Much like with the filmmakers’ predecessor (Evil Dead), although it had genuine scares whilst remaining entertaining enough throughout, it focused around half-baked characters. In this case, with their motivation to rob the man mostly being boredom, I didn’t particularly care if they had died or not.

Perhaps I’m nit-picking. After all, Don’t Breathe generally features everything you could ask for from a horror film – including the aforementioned unexpected twist.

It’s certainly good enough to warrant the price of your ticket, and even though it’s not the modern classic many critics are making it out to be – there’s still moments that will leave you gasping for breath.

Stars: 3/5