Fantastic folk at Faldingworth hall

Live music continues at Faldingworth Memorial Hall with the featured artists for September 10 being Kevin Dempsey and Harriet Bartlett.

An icon of British folk music, Kevin is renowned for fresh and vibrant arrangements of traditional and contemporary tunes.

Harriet, winner of the young musician of the year award in 2001, is an exciting accordion player whose repertoire consists of Celtic music played at amazing speed, beautiful slow airs and lovely songs.

She has also composed many of her own tunes in a traditional style that belies her years.

Support on the evening comes from Sleaford’s Terri & Nigel, with a traditional set including some Lincolnshire material.

Tickets for the concert cost £9 and can be reserved from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com