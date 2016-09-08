Dust Bowls Blues sweep into The Hope

Sunday’s blues session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor pays tribute to the master of modern blues/rock, Joe Bonamassa.

Ipswich-based power trio Dust Bowl Blues Band were formed by experienced musicians in 2013 with the aim of making a high-quality blues band concentrating on the music of two or three artists.

Over time, it became obvious where the strengths and enthusiasm of the band lay, and Dust Bowl was born.

However, this is not a tribute band; they make no attempt to dress or mimic the look and mannerisms of Bonamassa.

Instead, every effort is made to make the sound as authentic as possible and to ensure the feel, dynamics and energy of a Bonamassa performance is captured every time.

The show starts at 4pm and the door charge is £8.