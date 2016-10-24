Display set to light up Rasen

Round Table is all set to go off with a bang at one of the largest charity firework displays across the UK.

Families are invited to go along and watch the spectacular display fill the sky with colour on Saturday November 5 at Market Rasen Racecourse.

This year’s event will kick-off at 6pm, with the main display starting at 7.15pm.

The event will also include refreshments and entertainment.

“This is our 41st year of organising firework displays across the UK and our tablers are gearing up to make sure visitors are kept safe and entertained from start to finish,” said David Barley, chief executive of Round Table,

“Our previous firework displays have helped us raise much-needed funds for local charities and we are keen to continue to show our support, so wrap up warm and enjoy the evening.”