Dahl delights at Caistor Centre

Workshop leader Robyn Finley (left) and Karen Hyde, Volunteer Librarian, with a group of young people who took part in Dream Catching centred around the book Big Friendly Giant by childrens author Roald Dahl. EMN-160825-121432001

Caistor Library based in the town’s Arts and Heritage Centre has been celebrating children’s author Roald Dahl during the summer holidays.

The centre has run themed workshops to encourage children to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge, and they have proved to be a hit with the youngsters. The final workshop takes place tomorrow, Thursday, and will be based on George’s Marvellous Medicine.

