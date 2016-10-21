Change of artist for Faldingworth gig

There is a change to the live music event planned for this Saturday, October 22, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall.

Sara Grey & Kieron Means have been replaced by Jake Burns, a young singer-songwriter from Nottingham.

The 19-year-old has played a number of festivals and appears alongside a fiddle player.

Support on the night will come from Erika Kulnys.

Erika, from Cape Breton, is a prolific and inspiring songwriter working across many genres.

Her musical scope ranges from ancient folk songs to gritty rock.

She writes meaningful songs, which are both intimate and political, and has won awards in Canada for her music.

Tickets are priced at £9 and can be reserved from Andy on 01522 535770 or email:watkins.folk@gmail.com

Start time 8pm.