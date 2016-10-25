Caistor WI

John Leatt, from Golding Young Auctioneers, informed and fascinated with his talk about antiques at the October meeting.

He showed several antiques, including an ivory tusk and a Moorcroft bowl, explaining their history and value.

He also judged the competition for a small antique, with the winners given an estimated value for their entry.

The competition was won by Rachel Grainger, with Catherine Shacklock second and Joan Wright third.

Flower of the month was won by Linda Mason, with Linda Pickering second and June Gaughan third.

The next meeting will be held in the town hall on Thursday, November 3, at 7.30pm, when there will be a floral Christmas table decoration workshop led by Robina King.

Guests are welcome at £3.50.