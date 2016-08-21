Brigg council helps keep club afloat

Brigg’s Ancholme Rowing Club is celebrating after receiving a grant of £500 from Brigg Town Council, who also praised the club’s involvement in the community.

The club, based in Manley Gardens, has members across the age range, from teenagers to senior citizens and the money will be part of the club’s drive to buy a new boat.

The club also hopes to attract further funding from North Lincolnshire Council and the sports own governing body.

The Olympics are sure to highlight the success on the global stage for rowing.

For details on Ancholme Rowing Club go to www.ancholmerowing.co.uk or ring 07810 241211.

Club times are Sundays at 10.30am or Tuesdays at 6.30pm and new members are welcome.