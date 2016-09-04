Brigg Angels’ Christmas cheer

Brigg Angels WI has been awarded a community grant by Brigg Town Council that will enable them to provide a brighter Christmas for local people.

As a result of the funding, Brigg Angels WI will be extending a warm welcome to the elderly, isolated or lonely people of the town over the festive period at a free community celebration.

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 28, from approximately 3pm to 8pm in The Angel Suite.

There will be a festive cold carvery buffet, varied entertainment, a free raffle and a present from Santa.

Transport can also be arranged for those less mobile.

Invitations will be made initially through local community groups, but individuals will also be welcome to apply for inclusion direct to the Brigg Angels WI.

Full information, together with contact details to apply to attend the event, will be available at a later date.

Brigg Angels meet on the third Monday of the month in the Angel Suite at 7.30pm