Breaking the code at Rasen

Market Rasen Library EMN-161010-172212001

Market Rasen Library EMN-161010-172212001

0
Have your say

A new kids’ coding club starts at Market Rasen library this week.

Children aged eight to 11 can go along to learn basic code and design their own computer games and programmes.

The first session will be on Friday, October 14, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Call in to the library to find out more.

Back to the top of the page