Bowled over at Binbrook

Members of Binbrook WI had great fun at an evening with bowls club members at the village club.

They enjoyed a surprisingly competitive evening playing ‘crazy bowls’.

A course of seven obstacle and target games were laid out for everyone to try to get the highest score possible, with everyone going around at least twice in a bid to improve their score.

The top bowls club score, with 42 points, was Kathy Shaw, while the best WI score and overall winner was Linda Todd, who amassed 54 points.