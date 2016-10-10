Author at hospice lunch

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice is returning with its popular Ladies Lunch to Hemswell Court, Hemswell Cliff in November.

As well as enjoying a delicious two-course meal, the event presents a shopping opportunity

Browse the local craft and gift stalls to find that unique present for Christmas or maybe to treat yourself.

Afterwards, sit back and be entertained by the county’s favourite author, Margaret Dickinson.

Margaret found her niche writing romantic fiction and bringing to life her love of the sea, the Lincolnshire landscape and its people.

Tickets for the event, on Wednesday, November 9, must be bought in advance and cost £23.

Proceeds will go to support delivery of hospice community services to patients and their families living with life-limiting illnesses.

For more information and to book a place, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/hemslunch or call Caroline on 07435 970309.