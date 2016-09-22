Austen classic at Louth

Jane Austen’s charming romance Sense and Sensibility is brought to life at Louth Riverhead Theatre next month.

The story follows the lives of the two Dashwood sisters - the passionate Marianne and more reserved Elinor - as they are forced to leave their family home upon the death of their father and embark on an unexpected, impoverished future in the countryside.

Through this, the sisters meet the rest of Austen’s quirky cast; busybody Aunt Jennings, the insufferable Lucy Steele, the ever-loyal Colonel Brandon and, of course, Edward Ferrars and Mr Willoughby.

As they battle with the necessary quest of ‘marrying well’, Elinor and Marianne experience their first loves and losses and develop as young women.

Performance dates are October 11 to 15, nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets for Sense and Sensibility are £8.50 for adults, £5 for Under 18s, and are available online at www.louthplaygoers.com or from the box office, which is open 10am to 1pm Monday to Saturday, call 01507 600350.