Art exhibition in Brigg

It is five years since Brigg Live Arts held an Art Exhibition in the Angel Suite and now the committee has decided it is time, once again, to give local artists a chance to showcase and sell their work.

The exhibition will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend with a preview evening on Friday, August 26 at 7pm.

The event will be opened by Pete Skipworth, a lecturer and illustrator, who will give a short opening speech and will also announce his choice of best picture in the show.

There will also be wine and nibbles, as well as a raffle

The 2016 exhibition has attracted some notable artists as well as some good amateur painters.

Amongst them is Howard Boyd, well known for his carving of a crown for one of Queen Elizabeth’s coaches. He will be submitting some portrait works and one of his wood carvings.

The exhibition at the Angel Suite is open from 10am to 4pm on August 27, 28 and 29, with drinks and cakes available all day on the Saturday.