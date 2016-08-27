Another super show for Middle Rasen club

It was on with the show for Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society, as they hosted their 73rd annual event.

This year’s show was held once more in a marquee at The Nags Head by permission of Barry and Jenny Reeves.

Exhibitors worked hard to put on another colourful event and visitors also had the opportunity to take part in the raffle, tombola and a number of games.

From vegetables and fruit to flowers and pot plants, floral art, wine, photography and cookery, there was plenty on display.

There was also a children’s section and the committee was delighted to also have exhibits from Middle Rasen Rainbows.

Prizes were presented by Charlie Partridge, managing editor of BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“It is terrific to see these kind of events carrying on,” he said.

“Long may it continue.”

The committee thanked the sponsors and anyone who gave donations, whether in money form, prizes or cakes.

“It all went to make the day the success it was and we are very grateful to all,” said secretary May Bennett.

Trophy winners were: Hubbert Cup - John Bennett; Committee Cup - Tony Pywell; Medallion Best Exhibit Section A - John Bennett; Sinclair McGill Shield - John Bennett; Sam & Kath Bontoft Trophy - John Bennett; A Capp Memorial Trophy - Tony Pywell; Medallion Best Exhibit Section B. - Tony Pywell; Bernard Trevor Memorial Trophy - Sandra Rossington; Greens Trophy - Jackie Harrison;

Edith Ward Memorial Trophy – Martin Cornthwaite; Joseph Sergeant Memorial Trophy - Philip Hildred; CD Sutton Trophy - Isabel Hildred; Greens Trophy - Pat Fussey; Harry Leonard Memorial Trophy - Alan Toplis; Joyce Rhodes Trophy - Alan Toplis; Pansy Trophy - John Bennett; Medallion Best Exhibit Section C - John Jaques;

Posy Bowl Trophy - Gina Waite; Best Exhibit Section D - Sandra Rossington; Children’s Trophy, up to 6 years - Annabelle Salisbury; Trophy, 7-10 years - Heidi Tomkins; CD Sutton Trophy, 11-15 years - Jasmine Ashworth; Vice- President’s Award Best Childrens Exhibit - Jasmine Ashworth; Produce Cup - Gina Waite; Eva Mitchel Shield - Gina Waite; Margaret Naylor Shield - Christine Cornthwaite; Medallion Best Exhibit Section F - June Clark; AW Rhodes Cup - Pat Douglas;

Medallion Best Exhibit Section G - Kate Witney; Special Prize for winner Class 104, wine Section - Pat Douglas; Roland Heath Memorial Trophy - Sheila Brislin; Silver Salver in memory of Mrs C Hardwick - Alan Toplis; Trophy in memory of Mr G Hardwick - Martin Cornthwaite; Glass Vase in memory of Audrey Pennell - John Jaques; Cameo Shoes Rose Bowl - Alan Toplis;

Bag of Compost for Best Collection of Potatoes - John Bennett; NSPS Bronze Medal for Best Vase Sweet Peas -John Jaques; Top Tray - John Bennett; Top Vase - Alan Toplis.

The Banksian Medal, awarded by the RHS, was presented for most points in Horticultural Classes to Alan Toplis.