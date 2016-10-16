Amici show Comic Potential at Broadbent Theatre

If you have ever wondered what our popular soap operas might look like many years from now, get along to the Broadbent Theatre.

With more than 80 plays to his name, Alan Ayckbourn is one of our most prolific and loved playwrights.

Amici Touring Theatre has chosen a rare foray by Ayckbourn into science fiction for their next production, with elements of comic farce, satire and the most unlikely of romances.

This is the near future, where actors are androids, mixing spontaneous, nostalgic dialogue, with moments of pure originality.

Custard pies and a sideways swipe at the television industry prove irresistible in this hilarious and heart breaking play.

Comic Potential can be seen from October 20 to 22, with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets £9 and £8 from the box office on 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org