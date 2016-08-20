A’maize’ing time on offer for all at Grayingham

Uncle Henry’s farm shop, butchery and café near Grayingham has unveiled their secret project for the summer - a gigantic Maize Maze.

Set in five acres, the maize field has been carefully cut to incorporate a maze design and is open 10am to 3pm throughout the summer holidays.

Entry to the maze costs £2 for adults, £1 for children (aged 5-16), Family ticket £5 (2 x adults 2 x children). Under 5s go free.

Each person will receive a game card with a challenge set by Healthy Henry to find nine different stamps hidden across four different zones.

The aim is to punch the matching stamp on your game card but be warned, not everything is at seems and you may find yourself lost.

Don’t worry though, as Uncle Henry’s says they send out a search party every Thursday to find lost visitors from the previous week and they have a 70 percent success rate!

The Maize Maze is not advised as suitable for pushchairs.

For more information, visit www.unclehenrys.co.uk or call 01652 640308.