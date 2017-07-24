Washout costs Caistor chance to close gap

Have your say

Caistor lost the chance to gain ground at the top of the Lincs County League Premier after their match at Scothern was washed out on Saturday.

Bowling first, Caistor made a dream start when Sean Woolley (3 for 51) removed Clawson and Johnny Drabble without scoring to reduce the hosts to 5-2.

It was then 22-3 as Woolley picked up his third wicket.

Skipper Kieran Brooker made it 48-4 when he had opener Sam Naughton caught behind by Peter Jacob for 32.

But Scothern put on a fifth-wicket stand of 98 in a display of resilience from their middle order as Joe Atkin (57) and James Drabble (61) helped the hosts to a competitive 214-8 from their 50 overs.

And just 5.4 overs were possible of the Caistor reply as rain ended it on 16-0, with Harry Boulton unbeaten on 15.

Caistor remain third, 22 points behind leaders Scunthorpe and nine behind Messingham.