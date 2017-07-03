Rutherford heroics in vasin as Market Rasen CC slump at Scothern

For the second week running, it was the batting performance which let Market Rasen CC down as they slumped to defeat at Scothern on Saturday.

The result dropped the First XI to fifth place in Lincs County League Premier Division.

Having won the toss, Scothern elected to bowl and made an impressive start with four consecutive maidens to put the pressure on Rasen.

That pressure proved too much as the visitors lost two quick wickets with the score on eight.

Unfortunately this set the tone for the rest of the innings as Scothern bowled and fielded brilliantly.

The only notable partnership came from Dave Papworth and Ian Williams who shared a stand of 35 for the third wicket, but when the spin of Johnny Drabble removed Williams for 14 the collapse began.

The mixture of Drabble’s spin and the rotation of the three seamers, Joe Starbuck, Jack Lawson and Michael Clavin proved too much for the visitors who lost seven wickets for 52 runs to be bowled out for just 85 in the 47th over.

Drabble was the pick of Scothern’s bowlers with 4 for 21 from 12 overs.

Scothern’s reply got off to a great start as they raced to 25 in the first five overs.

Just as it looked as though there would be an early finish, however, Matt Rutherford took two wickets in two overs.

His spin was causing the home side all kinds of trouble as Rasen piled on the pressure, and Rutherford was well backed up by Charlie Scales and Liam Entwistle as he continued to take wickets at the other end.

By the halfway stage of Scothern’s innings, the score was 68-5 and Rasen were still in a chance of an unlikely victory.

In the end 85 proved to be too small a total to defend as the home side narrowly got over the line thanks to some patient batting from Drabble who stayed calm under pressure to finish unbeaten on 24 to see his team home.

Despite the low score, it was a great game for the spectators with tension throughout.

The stand-out player for Rasen was Rutherford who bowled 17 overs straight through to finish with stunning figures of 7 for 31.

All three teams are in action this weekend.

On Saturday, the First XI travel to Alkborough (1pm start), and the Seconds return to action at home to Messingham (1.30pm), while the Sunday XI also return at home to Lindum Academy (1.30pm).