Market Rasen and Louth RFC set for season kick-off

Market Rasen and Louth RFC First XV kick off their league season in Midlands One East on Saturday with a home fixture against Lutterworth (3pm ko).

Rasen and Louth remain much unchanged from last season’s line-up, which finished 11th, excluding the departure of prop Ollie Cole to Scunthorpe and the loss of Jake Goodison at fly-half following major knee surgery.

Fortunately the return of former Lincoln University student Dan Robinson should help to plug the gap at number 10 and, with a few new faces appearing at training, coach Rhuari Pike is aiming for a top six position.

The league is becoming increasingly competitive and captain Chris Starling and vice-captain Christian Mills are fully aware of the size of the task ahead of them.

Both players are hopeful that the strength of the Second XV should assist their aspirations as the season progresses as it will no doubt involve an interchange of personnel between the sides.

Last Saturday the Red and Greens played against Southwell in a warm-up fixture, but were seldom pressured in defence, despite being structurally sound.

This weekend will be a different matter and the club welcomes all supporters as they do battle to begin their season with a positive result.