Rasen Sunday XI collapse at Hykeham

Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI were unable to complete a clean sweep of victories for the club as they were comprehensively beaten by Hykeham in their first game of the season.

The home side won the toss and put Rasen into bat, and the visitors started well as Mark Bedford (23) and James Snell (18) shared a stand of 56 for the second wicket.

But when Bedford fell in the 17th over, it sparked a dramatic collapse.

A mixture of good bowling and a couple of interesting umpiring decisions saw Rasen bowled out for just 86.

The pick of the bowlers for Hykeham was Tom Irving who finished with figures of 6 for 23 off his 10 overs.

In reply, the Rasen bowlers started well as Liam Entwistle took two early wickets to restrict Hykeham to 11-2.

However, Callum Goddard took an aggressive approach to chasing down the small total as he hit nine fours to finish on 58 not out and see Hykeham to 87-3 and victory within 20 overs.

* On Saturday, Rasen’s First XI are away at Messingham, while the Second XI are at home to Grimsby Town.

The Sunday XI entertain Carholme, and on Bank Holiday Monday, the First XI begin their defence of the George Marshall Trophy away to Outcasts.