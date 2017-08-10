Rasen Seconds lead cut by title rivals

Market Rasen CC Second XI suffered a heavy defeat to second-placed Cherry Willingham Second XI to blow the Lincs Division Two title race wide open.

Travelling with a slightly weakened side, the visitors batted first and the pressure from the home attack soon took its toll as Rasen lost early wickets.

Opener James Snell showed some resistance with a gutsy 24, but the visitors were unable to put together any notable partnerships as Market Rasen were bowled out for 83. The pick of the Cherry bowlers was Phil Nicholson who took six wickets.

In reply, Rasen got off to a good start and applied pressure of their own as Dan Norburn and Liam Entwistle bowled tight lines.

When Cherry lost three wickets in the space of four overs Rasen had a glimmer of hope, and the drama continued as Entwistle had a strong lbw appeal turned down and a run out not given as the hosts looked to be wobbling.

But with such a small total to defend, Cherry reached the target for the loss of three wickets, reducing Rasen’s lead to 13 points with five games to play.