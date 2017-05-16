Rasen Second XI lose perfect league record at Nettleham

* Market Rasen Second XI returned to league action on Saturday, but were unable to maintain their 100 per cent record in Division Two as they lost by 56 runs.

Nettleham won the toss and, electing to bat, got off to a flying start as opener and skipper Simon Grocott raced to 30 in no time.

Daniel Clark bowled an excellent opening spell as he took three wickets in his first three overs, and when Grocott finally departed for 37, the hosts were struggling on 54-4.

Rasen continued to take wickets and had the home side on 87-6 at drinks.

However, in the second half of the innings Nettleham piled on the pressure and aided by some loose bowling and below-par fielding, they looked to mount a big total.

A stand of 84 between Ben Bradford (38) and Dan Hill (42) ensured Nettleham passed 200 and finished on 224-9.

Pick of the bowlers for Rasen was Clark with 4 for 47 in 15 overs.

In reply, Rasen started well and raced to 60 for the loss of only two wickets.

Ian Williams (54) and Tom Bradford (31) shared a stand of 79 as the visitors reached 120-2 at the halfway stage, and shortly after Williams brought up his half-century.

But the game changed with the score on 154-4 as the ever-increasing run rate proved too much for the visitors who were eventually bowled out for 168.

Dan Hill came on at the end of the innings to clean up the tail as he finished with figures of 5 for 8 from four overs.

* Rasen’s Sunday match was called off when Bassingham were unable to raise a side.

* This weekend, the First XI travel to Barton, and the Second XI host Cherry Willingham, while the Sunday XI travel to Rustons.