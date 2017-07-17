Rasen Firsts slip to sixth after defeat

Lincolnshire County League

Premier Division

Messingham 174, Market Rasen 153-9.

Market Rasen First XI slipped to sixth in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division table after a disappointing defeat to Messingham on Saturday at Rase Park.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first and got off to a good start, putting on 32 for the first wicket.

However, Rasen got back into the match, taking four quick wickets.

The pair of Richard Antcliffe and Paul Reed played aggressively as they put the pressure on the Rasen bowling attack.

When Antcliffe was finally out for 54 the run rate decreased as Rasen wrapped up the tail in next to no time.

Both Matt Rutherford and Liam Entwistle took three wickets each as Messingham posted 174.

In reply Rasen’s innings got off to a slow start but, without losing any wickets, it was looking like this match would be a close contest.

However, Rasen soon found themselves in trouble on 99-5 at the halfway stage.

Rasen were unable to put together any partnerships and, despite a quickfire 35 from Rob Chamberlin, Rasen fell 20 runs short as they ended the innings on 153-9.

Lincolnshire League

Division Two

Market Rasen 2nds 141-5, Grimsby Town 2nds 138.

Market Rasen Seconds went back to the top of the Lincolnshire League Division Two following an impressive victory over Grimsby Town Seconds on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Rasen elected to bowl first and both Daniel Clark and Daniel Robinson were able to exploit the bowler-friendly conditions that were on offer.

Unfortunately, the fielding from the visitors wasn’t at their usual high standards as wickets were hard to come by.

When Ryan Penniston was introduced to the attack the innings changed as Grimsby lost three wickets for one run.

Penniston ran in tirelessly for 15 overs to register impressive figures of 6-33 as he and the rest of the Rasen attack restricted Grimsby to 138 inside 45 overs.

In reply, Rasen got off to a great start despite the loss of an early wicket.

It looked as though the visitors were on their way to another comfortable victory until Grimsby grabbed four wickets in the space of three overs.

With Rasen on the ropes and struggling on 69-5, debutant Daniel Robinson and Ryan Penniston combined to play a brilliant innings.

The pair shared a stand of 73 to see Rasen home with five overs to spare.

Robinson finished 52 not out and Penniston 18 not out.

Lincolnshire County League

George Marshall Trophy

Market Rasen 1sts 199, Hartsholme 1sts 150.

Market Rasen reached the George Marshall Trophy final for the second year running as they defeated Hartsholme on Sunday.

The home side won the toss and put Rasen into bat.

The decision seemed to be the right one as Rasen were 0-2 after the first two overs of the match.

However, George Fussey and Lee Chambers combined as they rebuilt the innings to put Rasen in a healthy position after 12 overs.

The pair shared 46 runs for the third wicket before Fussey was harshly given out caught behind on 33.

Chambers continued to show intent as he and Matt Rutherford began to take the game away from the home side.

Shortly after the drinks break Chambers brought up his well played 50 as the pair continued to score freely.

With 15 overs to go Chambers was eventually out for 74, which also brought an end to wonderful partnership of 106.

When Rutherford fell shortly after for 49, Rasen were unable to capitalise on the foundations set as they were bowled out for 199.

In reply Rasen signalled their aggressive intent as both Will Bradford and Ryan Penniston caused both batsmen trouble.

Bradford removed both openers with Penniston also picking up a wicket to see Hartsholme stuttering on 46-3.

A partnership of 48 by Edward Bosworth and Josh Pickersgill gave Hartsholme hope until Matt Rutherford entered the attack and took two wickets in two balls.

Despite some resistance from the home side’s lower order Hartsholme were unable to keep with the ever increasing run rate as they were bowled out for 150.

It now means that Market Rasen have the chance to regain their title they won last year when they face Nettleham on August 20.

On Saturday Market Rasen Firsts are away at Nettleham (1pm) while the Seconds host Outcasts Seconds (1.30pm).

A day later the Sunday Firsts return to action at home to Barkston and Syston (1.30pm).