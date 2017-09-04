Rasen Firsts make it four wins in a row

Market Rasen 197-9 vs Bracebridge Heath 126 all out

Market Rasen Firsts continued their impressive end-of-season form with their fourth victory in a row at home to Bracebridge Heath’s Seconds on Saturday.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat first but soon found themselves in trouble losing three early wickets with the score on 40 after only 14 overs.

However, the pair of Tom Boryszczuk and Matt Rutherford soon steadied the ship as they shared a stand of 76 for the fourth wicket with both batsmen scoring 51.

That partnership set Rasen up perfectly for the back half of the innings as Rasen closed in on 200.

A quick fire 22 from Chris Higgins and 17 from Dale Christie saw Rasen to 197-9 in their 50 overs.

In reply Bracebridge got off to a slow start with the opening pair of Charlie Scales and Ryan Penniston bowling tight lines.

The visitors were unable to apply any pressure with the bat.

Penniston took the first four wickets of the innings to leave Bracebridge on 81-4.

From there on in Rasen were in complete control as they took regular wickets to bowl the visitors out for 126, Tom Boryszczuk chipping in with 4-16 as Rasen picked up 20 points to move to fifth in the table.

Scunthorpe 2nd 152 all out vs Market Rasen 2nd 131-9

Market Rasen Seconds have become Lincs League Division Two champions despite losing their second match in a row at the hands of Scunthorpe this Saturday.

Scunthorpe won the toss, elected to bat and made use of the friendly conditions as they raced to 42 within the first 10 overs.

Despite three wickets from Jabari Darrell Scunthorpe were able to continue to score freely as they raced to 97-3 at the halfway stage of their innings.

After the drinks break Rasen grew into the game as their bowling was more disciplined and their fielding was sharper than the first half of the innings.

When Daniel Clark was introduced into the attack the innings changed as he took figures of 5-2 from 4.3 overs, including the important wicket of Matt Pashley for 94.

With support from the other bowlers Scunthorpe were bowled out for 152 in the 44th over.

In reply, Rasen’s innings started terribly as they were quickly reduced to 17-3 in the first 13 overs.

A partnership of 38 from Sam Williams (34) and Daniel Clark (27) restored the run chase but when Clark fell just before the drinks break Rasen were struggling on 58-4.

The lower order all chipped in with vital runs but unfortunately the visitors fell 21 runs short of the target.

With Cherry Willingham also losing, Market Rasen were able to celebrate winning their second league title in two years, a fantastic achievement by Simon Bunn and his team.

Market Rasen Sunday 91-6 vs Nettleham 87 all out

Market Rasen’s Sunday side continued in their quest for the Lincoln League Division Three title as they narrowly beat bottom side Nettleham at Rase Park.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl.

Despite keeping it tight early on Nettleham were able to get past the first 10 overs without losing a wicket.

However, when Aaron Navin took the first wicket Nettleham soon found themselves in trouble as they lost six wickets for only 24 runs.

However, they made it to drinks on 46-6.

Youngster James Kirk took four wickets as he and spinner James Quinlan (3-22) bowled brilliantly to reduce Nettleham to 87.

In reply the home side started well until Jabari Darrell was bowled for 16.

Just like the first innings Rasen then experienced a small collapse of their own as they lost a further four wickets for 27 runs.

Dale Chambers then eased the nerves as he made 18 before he fell just short of the total.

Clark and Robinson then joined at the crease to see the victory home for the loss of six wickets.

Next week both Saturday teams play their final fixtures of the season.

The Firsts travel to Scunthorpe for a 1pm start and the Seconds welcome Hibaldstow, starting at 1.30pm.

On Sunday Market Rasen travel to Waddington for a 1.30pm start.