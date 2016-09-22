Ladies serve up close battle for open day honours

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club held their annual Ladies’ Open Day as teams from seven different clubs took part in less than perfect weather conditions.

But the players ignored the rain and produced some excellent bowling.

The outcome was in doubt right up to the last session with three teams in contention for the trophy.

The eventual winners were a Caistor team comprising of B. Steadman and I. Jodon with eight points and a shot difference of +17.

Runners-up S. Churchill and partner scored six points with a shot difference of 23

As is customary, the men of the club managed the catering.

The event was sponsored by Paul Wiseman Electrical Contractors, and the trophy was presented by Julie Wiseman.

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club would like to thank all of the players who have supported the open days this year and look forward to seeing them again in 2017.