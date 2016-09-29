Double success for athlete Gillespie

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie has warmed up for the World Hammer Decathlon Championships with two victories.

Competing at the Biggleswade Open on Saturday, Jim threw very well in the discus to win with a 28.56m effort.

He backed this up with a second success in the shot with a distance of 8.39m.

Jim said: “I was very pleased with the discus, especially in the blustery wind which was playing havoc with the flight of the implement, not so with the shot, but a win’s a win. I’m off to the World Hammer Decathlon Championships, so a couple wins are just what you need for your confidence.”