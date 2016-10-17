Doncaster Schools win Ancholme Head of the River

Teams came from Lincolnshire and Yorkshire for the annual Ancholme Head of the River Race, run by the Ancholme Rowing Club from their Manley Gardens HQ.

The course was a 2,750-metre straight course from Broughton Bridge down to the Point End with crews operating under British Rowing rules.

Racing was in two divisions with events for open, women’s, mixed, masters and junior categories (A and B) in fours, quads, pairs, doubles and singles.

Ancholme members sacrificed the competition once again to help safely manage the popular event which attracted many spectators as well as parents along the route.

Doncaster Schools Rowing Association were the winning team, closely followed by St Peter’s School, York, with Lincoln Rowing Club the leading Lincs club.

Ancholme Rowing Club is situated in Manley Gardens with a modern clubhouse in the heart of Brigg and welcomes all rowers and scullers of any ability to participate in a mix of social and competitive rowing.

The club have boats for complete beginners through to the most experienced oarsman.

Summer evening sessions have finished for 2016, but the club meet at the Boat House every Sunday throughout the year at 10.30am for beginners and experienced rowers.