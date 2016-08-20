Caistor vet Alex Bowman takes London Triathlon spoils

Alex Bowman topped a huge field in the capital to take a famous win at the London Triathlon - without realising it.

The 24-year-old from Caistor headed a field of 1,725 competitors in the sprint distance, but remarkably didn’t know he had won until he arrived home that night.

Bowman drove down to London on the Friday evening after his shift at Rase Vets in preparation for the following day’s event.

He completed the 75m swim in 10min 21secs and then followed it with a 21km bike ride in 34min 05secs.

The vet then clocked just 21min 07secs for the 5.3km run, the final leg, to take the win.

He said: “I was thrilled to have won, but next time I will try even harder!”

Alex, who was sponsored for the event by Rase Vets, thanked Norrie Chapman for her help and support.

The former Caistor Grammar School pupil is a seasoned multi-discipline sportsman, having won gold at the World Tetrathlon Championships in Australia two years ago. The sport demands mastery of swimming, shooting, running and horse riding.

Locally Alex played cricket for Caistor Town CC and rugby with Market Rasen RFC as a junior.